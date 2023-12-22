Rescued from Maui and brought to Woods Humane Society Lono is the only pup left

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time say Aloha to Lono, an Ibizan Hound who is just over a year old. Earlier this year he, along with two other pups were transferred from the Maui Humane Society. The shelter was overwhelmed in the aftermath of the wildfires in august but worked with Woods Humane Society for us to take on some of their pups.

The other two transfers have found their forever homes but Lono is still looking. He is just under 40 pounds, has lots of doggie friends at woods and loves to play, cuddle and go on adventures with his people.

He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma ave in San Luis Obispo. Plus he and all the other pets are only 25 dollars to adopt through the 24th in hopes that they all find a home before Christmas. You can find more details online at this website!