Researchers share findings from SLO County's first-ever Latinx Indigenous Enumeration Study

Cuesta College researchers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department released the county's first ever Latinx Indigenous Enumeration Study.

The report found that there are around 8,000 people of Latinx indigenous descent living and working in SLO County.

According to the report, 82% of them live in northern SLO county and most of them speak Mixteco.

Researchers held an event today at Cuesta College's Paso Robles campus to share those findings with the community.

Mario Espinoza-Kulick is one of the co-principal investigators of the enumeration study and a professor at Cuesta College.

“Today, we are having our first dissemination event, which is primarily focused on community members and we are sharing what we have found through our preliminary findings, which are key data points like about housing conditions, barriers to health care and communication as well as what we were primarily doing, the demographics of the population in San Luis Obispo County,” said Espinoza-Kulick.

Attendees also had an opportunity to enjoy food, music and information from sponsors.

The goal of the study is to help providers, community groups, and advocates understand the communities they serve.

The project was funded by the SLO County Public Health Department.

Other collaborators include the Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), California State University, San Marcos and Diringer and Associates.