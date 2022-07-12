Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reservations available at El Capitan State Beach

El Capitan State Beach
Don Hodgdon posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
El Capitan Beach is one of the multiple locations in Santa Barbara County where volunteers can get involved in the cleanup.
El Capitan State Beach
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 00:14:51-04

Camping reservations at El Capitan State Beach are now available.

Reservations are available for August 1 through November 30. Camping will then be available on a first come, first served basis from December 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

California Department of Parks and Recreation also announced that the El Capitan Entrance Improvements Project will be postponed until 2023.

This is because longer than expected manufacturing times have resulted in some project components being unavailable.

The entrance trail renovation is expected to be completed in April 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png