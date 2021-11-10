Reservations required on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner this Thanksgiving

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is making some changes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In anticipation of an increase in travelers, reservations will be required on Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Reservations will be required from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 29.

The Rail 2 Rail program will also be suspended during this time. Monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program.

Amtrak says it's adding more train cars to increase the number of available seats on select trains.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

Click here to check holiday availability and book tickets.