Resident burned in house fire in Oceano

Posted at 1:13 PM, May 06, 2024

One person suffered burn injuries in a house fire Sunday in Oceano.

The fire was first reported at about 3:20 p.m. on May 5 at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Cienaga Street.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire burning at the back of the structure. Fire officials say it appears the fire started underneath the mobile home with slight extension to the inside of the residence.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire. One of the residents was treated for burns at a local hospital and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

