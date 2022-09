Late Tuesday night, a fire broke out on the exterior of a San Luis Obispo home.

Firefighters first received word at 11:05 p.m. SLO City Fire said they knocked down flames within 15 minutes of being on the scene.

The fire began reportedly on the exterior of the home and spread into the attic. Officials said they kept the flames contained to the origin.

The four residents were uninjured and have found lodging for the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown.