Residents across the Central Coast report experiencing Verizon outages

Verizon users across the Central Coast said their service stopped working Monday evening — leaving them with just basic access to contact emergency services.

On both Facebook and X, residents from as far north as San Miguel and as far south as Santa Barbara said they were having issues with Verizon. Some said they could only contact emergency services, what's known as SOS Only mode.

@Verizon @VerizonSupport @VerizonNews our phones have been on SOS for at least two hours in San Luis Obispo county, CA. Any information? — Cali_Cowgirl 1380 (@farmgirl1380) June 25, 2024

A viewer called KSBY just after 9 p.m. seeking clarification on the outage, saying they, too, knew a Verizon user experiencing issues.

The Paso Robles Police Department on Facebook said they were receiving calls from residents asking why their cell phones weren't working.

Verizon's California outage map on its website showed at least 14 customers experiencing service outages as of Monday night.

Some users reported receiving text messages from Verizon acknowledging the issue. The company said they are working to address it and that it's anticipated to take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

The company has not yet announced the cause of the outage.

Verizon Verizon's outage map showed 14 users scattered across the Central Coast area who said they were experiencing service issues.