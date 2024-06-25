Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents across the Central Coast report experiencing Verizon outages

Verizon said it would take between 12 to 24 hours to be resolved. The company has not yet announced a cause behind the outage.
Verizon
Bebeto Matthews/AP
FILE (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Verizon
Posted at 12:13 AM, Jun 25, 2024

Verizon users across the Central Coast said their service stopped working Monday evening — leaving them with just basic access to contact emergency services.

On both Facebook and X, residents from as far north as San Miguel and as far south as Santa Barbara said they were having issues with Verizon. Some said they could only contact emergency services, what's known as SOS Only mode.

A viewer called KSBY just after 9 p.m. seeking clarification on the outage, saying they, too, knew a Verizon user experiencing issues.

The Paso Robles Police Department on Facebook said they were receiving calls from residents asking why their cell phones weren't working.

Verizon's California outage map on its website showed at least 14 customers experiencing service outages as of Monday night.

Some users reported receiving text messages from Verizon acknowledging the issue. The company said they are working to address it and that it's anticipated to take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

The company has not yet announced the cause of the outage.

Verizon Outage June 2024.png
Verizon's outage map showed 14 users scattered across the Central Coast area who said they were experiencing service issues.
Verizon California Outage list
At least 14 Verizon customers were experiencing outages Monday. Many on social media reported similar issues.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg