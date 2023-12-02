Residents and visitors gather for 47th annual downtown San Luis Obispo holiday parade

Thousands of residents and visitors gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo Friday evening to watch dressed-up participants and decorated floats snake through the streets in the 47th annual downtown holiday parade.

The theme this year was "Out of This World." Participants were encouraged to incorporate elements of space exploration, cosmic wonder and celestial beauty, according to the Downtown SLO webpage detailing the event.

“We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves tonight," said Wes Martin, who was there alongside his wife and two kids. "It’s been so much fun to see the community come out and all of the local businesses represented, the kids have had a blast seeing the lights, the firetrucks — just the energy down here is really electric and exciting for everyone.”

Nearly 90 floats participated in this year's event, including the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department, SLO High Marching Band and the San Luis Obispo Rugby Football Club presented by Guaranteed Rate.

The parade was led by Grand Marshal Frank DuFault, the first administrator of the Downtown Business Improvement Area, according to Downtown SLO.

Residents and visitors (or anyone, really) can vote for their favorite float in the Holiday Parade People's Choice survey.

The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 4 on Downtown SLO's Instagram and Facebook pages as well as DowntownSLO.com.

The route started on Chorro Street, moved up Monterey Street before heading down Higuera Street five blocks before ending on Nipomo.

The parade is on the first Friday of December each year.