Residents battle mental health stigma at 40th annual bowling fundraising event

Bowling teams filled the lanes in Santa Maria and Pismo Beach on Friday to take part in a good cause.

It was the first day of the 40th annual Strike Out Stigma Bowl-a-Thon hosted by Transitions-Mental Health Association.

"I'm really proud of how much the community has been supporting mental health," said Jill Bolster-White, the executive director of Transitions-Mental Health Association. "I have been so gratified to hear how many people recognize how important mental health care and treatment is and how important it is for us to help people who are struggling. and I'm just so proud of San Luis Obispo County for stepping up in such a big way."

Teams of up to five will compete in San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Santa Maria this weekend to fundraise for the Central Coast Hotline — a crisis and mental health resource program that receives over 10,000 calls a year plus text messages.

It's the only free, homegrown resource of its kind in the area, according to an association press release detailing the event.

The weekend-long bowling event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the association. One organization member said they hope to raise between $30,000 and $40,000.

You can learn more on the event webpage. You canlearn more about Transitions-Mental Health Association on its website.