Residents build playhouses for Central Coast children at Habitat for Humanity event

Community members came together for a good cause Friday.

The event is called Playhouse Build where teams of six to 10 participants spent the day building playhouses for children — with a healthy dose of competition.

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County hosted the event alongside the sponsors: Honeycomb Home Design based in Arroyo Grande, CADberry, Inc., Gordon Construction, Hawkes Construction, and Johnston Construction.

Those formed the four teams who competed in what Colleen Stefanek of Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County called a "Builders Blitz."

"Today was filled with fun and laughter and music," said Stefanek, the organization's coordinator for volunteering and marketing. "And who could outdo each other in the competitive world that is construction."

The teams built and fully decorated the playhouses. One playhouse will be delivered to a local daycare and the other three to Central Coast families.

Those will be delivered in the next few weeks.

"I think people always want to give back to their community but they don't always know how to do it," said Ariana Lovato, owner and principal designer of Honeycomb Home Design. "By putting something like this together for these guys, they were all super excited for the opportunity which was something fun and different."

The event was hosted at the MindBody parking lot in San Luis Obispo.

It's unclear who won the Builders Blitz. But one more competition remains — to see who gets the most 'likes' on social media.

Stefanek said that can be found on the organization's social media pages

You can learn more on Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County's website.

The local Habitat for Humanity branch is working on a nine-house project in Paso Robles. Stefanek said they're still looking for volunteers.

"If you're interested in volunteering and building houses," she said. "You have one more opportunity."