Residents clean-up Grover Beach

Grover Beach residents participated in a beach clean-up event on Saturday.

Around a dozen volunteers gathered to beautify the beach area, from Grand Ave. to Oceano Beach.

"I've heard from a lot of people that are out here, a lot that people that come and visit our beaches, they'll often bag up their trash and they'll leave them on the sand thinking that someone else will pick it up, or they'll keep it at local trash cans, but what happens is the birds will go into the bags distribute the trash. Some people are not very thoughtful, and they leave their trash and litter for someone else to clean up," said Stacy Korsgaden, a candidate for San Luis Obispo County District 3 supervisor.

Volunteers were able to pick up enough trash to fill up one pick-up truck.