Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents displaced after flooding damages homes

Screenshot 2023-01-16 211549.png
ksby
Screenshot 2023-01-16 211549.png
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 00:17:40-05

Several homes on Tally Ho Rd. in Arroyo Grande were flooded during the recent storms.

Many of the homes have been red tagged by the city, forcing residents to move out until repairs can be done.

Several feet of water caused some electrical and structural damage to the homes.

“The refrigerator was floating in the house; the mattresses were floating in my house. The entire house,” said Vanessa Rocco.

Those displaced are being helped by the Red Cross and the Five Cities Homeless Coalition.

City officials say several of the homeowners have already begun the permitting process to start repairs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png