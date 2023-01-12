Residents encouraged to prepare now for incoming storm

The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services is strongly encouraging residents to start preparing now for the next wave of storms expected to hit on Friday.

This storm is expected to bring one to two inches of rain.

While this is less rain than the last storm, current ground saturation and storm damage leaves many areas extremely vulnerable.

“Start hardening your property now,” said Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert, “Clear out previous storm damage, ensure you have sandbags if you are prone to flooding, and stock your pantry with enough non-perishable food and water for 72 hours.”

Here are some ways to prepare:



Have a plan in place on where to go if you need to evacuate

Keep at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle

Keep an emergency supply kit in the vehicle

Load up on sandbags

If you need sandbags, locations to buy sandbags and obtain free sand are available on ReadySLO.org.

The area south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee is still under an Evacuation Order due to the storms earlier this week.

For more information, Follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter and Facebook.