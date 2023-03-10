Residents evacuating mobile home park as water rises in Morro Bay

Two months after a storm flooded the Silver City West mobile home park in Morro Bay, residents are evacuating as floodwaters from the nearby Morro Creek are quickly rising.

"Well, this is the second time this has happened," said resident Paul Abrahms. "And this is my house. It came up to my second step. I think I'm going to ride this one out because if it doesn't come up another foot and a half, I'll be okay. These people over here, you can see the water around their house. They spent the last month cleaning up. Looks like they're going to do it again."

The area along Main Street experienced severe flooding during the January 9 storm.

On Friday, the City of Morro Bay declared a local emergency due to creek levels rising once again. An evacuation warning was issued for Silver City residents and an evacuation order is in effect for residents of the park whose homes back up directly to Morro Creek.

An American Red Cross Shelter is open for county residents at Cal Poly's Crandall Hall at 1 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

Morro Bay City officials say people should avoid nonessential travel as a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. and a Flood Watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The following road closures are also in place:



Lower State Park Road is closed through the Park

Quintana Rd. is closed from just south of South Bay Blvd. to Hwy 1

Main Street is closed between Errol Street and the Highway 1 on- and off-ramps

South Bay Blvd. is closed from Quintana to Santa Ysabel

Farther north, Old Creek Road is closed from Highway 1 in Cayucos to Highway 46 due to flooding in several locations. Highway 1 is closed at the Elephant Seal viewing point.

