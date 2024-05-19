Residents gathered for the final celebration of this year's strawberries in Grover Beach

Community members came together at Ramona Gardens Park in Grover Beach for the final celebration of this year's strawberries through the Grover Beach event.

From May 1st through the 18th, community members were encouraged to shop and dine at participating businesses. Those who supported at least five businesses received a free basket of strawberries at today's strawberry fair.

KSBY spoke with one organizer who shared his inspiration behind the event.

"I used to be on the city council," said Jeff Lee, the Grover Beach Community Foundation president "I used to be the mayor of Grover Beach, and once I left that, I wanted to do something to give back to the community. What better way than to celebrate the music of the community, the restaurants of the community, and just a place for the vendors and the businesses, and the visitors to come out and just enjoy Grover Beach."

The celebration included live music, food and drinks, a strawberry pie baking contest, many vendor booths, and more.