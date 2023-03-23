Residents in rural areas in SLO & SB Counties may be eligible for USDA grants

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development California state director Maria Gallegos Herrera announced on Thursday the availability of grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe weather or natural disasters in 2022.

People living in identified counties in California may be eligible for the funding. The homes must be located in presidential declared disaster areas. This includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

"The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA Rural Development stand ready to help people across rural California access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives," said Gallegos Herrera in a press release. "Together, we will work towards a stronger and more resilient future for all communities."

The grants will be available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes. This program is open all year until funds are expended.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:



Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a presidential declared disaster in calendar year 2022.

Prepare a site for a manufactured home.

Relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county.

Homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

Homes must be located in a presidential declared disaster areas 2022.

For more information on how to apply, contact Stephen Nnodim at stephen.nnodim@usda.gov or call (530) 792-580 or click here.

Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available here.