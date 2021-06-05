Residents shop for bargains at 4th annual Atascadero citywide yard sale

Atascadero residents are bargaining their way through yard sales this weekend to help fund a city playground.

Nearly 125 households participated in the fourth annual Atascadero citywide yard sale Saturday morning.

It was free to attend for participants that wanted to sell or buy merchandise.

Sales were held all over town at dozens of homes and businesses where people on the Central Coast searched for unique items and bargains.

The proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Joy Playground in Atascadero.

The event was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, but participants said customers rolled in before 7:30 p.m.

Click here for a map of the yard sales.