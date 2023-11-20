Residents trot for a turkey in Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash

Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3-mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash returned this Sunday.

All ability levels were encouraged to participate.

Both events were held at the River Park Fitness Trail, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

The Kids Turkey Dash one-mile run kicked off at 9 a.m. for children ages 5 to 13. The 3-mile Fun Run was available to all ages and started at 9:30 a.m. The cost to register was $35 per adult athlete and $25 per child.

Top overall female and male children and adults were awarded a turkey, along with pies for 2nd overall winners. Medals were also awarded to 1st and 2nd place finishers in each age category.

KSBY stopped by to see the runners in action today and spoke to a couple of participants in the Lompoc Turkey Trot, "It was really fun just to participate in it," Tyler and Mackenzie Olsen said. "And I just thought it'd be fun to do over vacation. I won a turkey for first place, and then I won a pie for first place in my division."