Resource fair for veterans took place in Paso Robles

A resource fair for veterans was held at the Paso Robles Veterans Hall.

The pop-up resource fair was hosted by the County of San Luis Obispo's Veterans Services Office and the Behavioral Health Department's Veterans Outreach Program in honor of Suicide Prevention Month.

The free fair provided an opportunity for veterans and their families to see the resources and support services available in the county.

In addition to the resources, the fair had a trivia game and a barbecue lunch for attendees to enjoy.

The event took place from 10 AM to 3 PM.

To learn more about the services the county has to offer, click here.

