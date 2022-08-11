Restaurant with rooftop bar opens in Atascadero

A unique attraction is now open in downtown Atascadero.

Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened on August 1.

The restaurant is located at 6400 El Camino Real.

The restaurant has a rooftop bar, a rare sight in San Luis Obispo County,

The restaurant was long awaited, originally meant to open its doors in December 2021.

“Atascadero’s been needing something like this for quite a while. You know Paso Robles has everything on the downtown square, over here there's not too much. But we're very excited be the first ones to come in here and actually change Atascadero to what it should be, so we are all very excited," said Travis War, the general manager of Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar.

The restaurant’s kitchen is open from 4-9 p.m. everyday. The bar is open from 4-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is part of the North County Restaurant Group, which has 10 other restaurants.

That group also acquired the Dead Oak Brewery in Atascadero.