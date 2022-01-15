Restaurants kick off 'Dine Out Santa Maria Style' Friday

More than a dozen restaurants in the Santa Maria Valley are participating in the 2022 Dine Out Santa Maria Style and Craft Cocktail Contest.

Fourteen total restaurants in the area are offering special menu items for $20.22 to celebrate the New Year.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce organized the event this year, including the craft cocktail contest.

Eight of the participating restaurants have created a unique cocktail and at the end of the month, community members and visitors can vote on this year's winner.

This comes at a time when many restaurants in the area are struggling.

"Not just us, but the whole industry has been struggling in these difficult times," Jose Sanguino of Me-n-Eds Pizzeria and Craft House said. "Difficult times right now, especially when it's January, February and March. Those are our slowest times."

The restaurants participating in restaurant month include:



Blast 825 Brewery (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

Charcuter'Dee & Fromagerie

Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill

Cubanissimo Cafe (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

Fire Grill

The Maker's Son (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

Maya Mexican Restaurant (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

Me-n-Eds Pizzeria and Craft House Santa Maria (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

Moxie Cafe

The Salty Brigade Kitchen (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

Straw Hat Pizza

Trattoria Uliveto

Vintner's Bar & Grill (also in the Craft Cocktail Contest)

You can find a full list of the menu specials here.

The specials and cocktail contest continue through Feb. 13.