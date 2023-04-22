Restoration work underway on portion of Atascadero's Sunken Gardens

You may notice work taking place this month at Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens. It’s all part of restoration efforts for the Wrestling Bacchantes Sculpture there.

Work kicked off last week on a new viewing sidewalk that will wrap around the sculpture. City officials say the sidewalk will provide ADA accessibility and also provide better viewing opportunities.

A brick façade and marble tiles around the sculpture’s base were also recently installed.

The sculpture was purchased in 1906 by the founder of the Colony of Atascadero, E.G. Lewis and then donated to the Colony.

“The Wrestling Bacchantes Sculpture is made from one solid piece of white Carrara marble and inspired by romanticized figures from the ancient Greek and Roman eras. It was created by Italian sculptor Aristide Petrilli and given to the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri by the Italian Government,” the City said in a social media post.

Sunken Gardens is located at 6505 El Camino Real.