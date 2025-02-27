Restrictions going into effect at Vandenberg beaches for plover nesting season

Starting this Saturday, March 1, seasonal restrictions will be in place at Surf Beach and Ocean Park to protect the Western snowy plover during its nesting season.

Each year, between March 1 and September 30, Vandenberg Space Force Base is required under the Endangered Species Act to enforce certain restrictions at all of its beaches.

This includes staying out of posted areas. Dogs, horses and kite flying are also prohibited.

People who enter restricted areas can be fined up to $5,000 in federal court. Anyone who crushes plover eggs or chicks can be fined up to $50,000 and face jail time.

A high number of violations could result in beach closures, according to base officials.

Access is also limited at Minuteman and Wall beaches during snowy plover nesting season.