Restrictions in place starting this week at Vandenberg beaches

Seasonal beach restrictions begin this week at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Starting Wednesday, March 1, certain areas of Surf Beach and Ocean Park will be off-limits to the public.

The restrictions are part of the annual program under the Endangered Species Act to protect the Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat.

Beachgoers who enter the restricted areas could be fined up to $5,000. Anyone found to have crushed plover eggs or chicks may be fined up to $50,000 and could face prison time.

During plover nesting season, dogs, horses and kite-flying are also prohibited on the beach.

Signs listing the beach rules are posted.

The restrictions will remain in place through September 30.

Surf Beach and Ocean Park are open daily from sunrise to sunset.