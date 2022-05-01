Resurfacing project of State Route 135 in Santa Maria to continue in the first week of May

The State Route 135 resurfacing project in Santa Maria will continue starting the week of May 1 during overnight hours.

The project to resurface six miles of State Route 135 from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Rd. is expected to continue until the end of June.

Travelers will encounter lane closures in each direction of State Route 135 on Sunday nights through Friday mornings between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each week.

Adjacent streets may be closed during the overnight hours and during the day with traffic control from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Delays are expected to not take longer than 10 minutes, and travelers are encouraged to proceed safely in the work zone.

The contractor for this $12 million dollar project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.