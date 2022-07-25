Resurfacing project on State Route 135 continues overnight

Overnight construction in Santa Maria to resurface six miles of State Route 135 from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road will take place through Thursday, July 28.

Travelers can expect lane closures in each direction of State Route 135, along with on and off-ramp closures at Broadway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Friday morning.

During the first three weeks of August, crews will smooth the surface of the road from Lakeview Road to Highway 101 and install asphalt concrete dikes from Lakeview Road to Santa Maria Way.

Striping and other miscellaneous work will take place from late August into September, and electrical work will continue at the traffic signals.

Barrier walls are being installed at the northbound connector bridge to Highway 101, followed by road barriers at the same location in August.

During the final week of construction, grinding will take place on the north end of Santa Mara near Highway 101 and side streets to the south.

Message boards are in place to inform all travelers, and travelers are encouraged to proceed safely in this work zone.

This $12 million project is expected to be complete in late September. For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, the public can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3138 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.