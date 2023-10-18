Retired Central Coast doctor challenges community to match her $10K donation to cancer fund

A generous donation is being made to the Angel of Hope Fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps support the Hearst Cancer Resource Center at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

Retired Central Coast doctor Susan Minker is matching up to the first $10,000 donated to Angel of Hope before October 31.

Minker is also a member of the advisory committee for the Hearst Resource Center. Minker tells KSBY the inspiration comes from October being breast cancer awareness month and the resource center's 'Share the Hope' month. Minker says this year she decided to donate large to the fundraiser, and she thought it would be a great idea to encourage the community to match her donation.

"It's really a beautiful thing to have a matching gift as well as the community's generosity," said Shannon Dacquiston, Hearst Cancer Resource Center Director. "This program is entirely community funded and we could not offer these services without the community donations."

The funds raised go to helping local cancer patients with expenses like gas, childcare or rent.

Donations can be made online, here.