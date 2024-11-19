Reward offered after custom rug stolen once again from Madonna Inn

Another theft involving a custom rug from Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo has been reported.

The Inn’s marketing manager, Amanda Rich, says this is the second time this year one of their rugs has been stolen and the fifth time since 2021.

Surveillance video from Madonna Inn shows two people approaching Alex Madonna’s Gold Rush Steak House last weekend and running away with a rug.

Madonna Inn

Rich says the thief or thieves opened the door, grabbed the rug valued at $250 and ran away.

She says no arrests have been made and adds that they're ready for the issue to stop.

"And it seems like it’s getting progressively worse and sometimes the kids don’t pay attention to our other customers, so it’s frustrating and might just be a prank to some but to us, it affects a lot of people," Rich told KSBY News.

The business is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help catch those responsible. Rich says anyone with information can contact Madonna Inn at (805) 543-3000 and they will pass the information along to police.