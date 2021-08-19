Reward being offered following Goleta gun store burglary

A reward is now being offered following the theft of 11 firearms from a Goleta gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Wednesday announced the reward of up to $10,000 for information related to the arrest of those responsible.

ATF says the burglary happened at Goodland Guns, a federal firearms licensee on the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue, sometime between late July and early August.

Whoever took the guns reportedly cut a hole into the wall of the business and got away with five pistols, four shotguns and two rifles, according to a press release.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft on Aug. 12.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s criminal investigations bureau at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or also done online here.

“When reporting information, include as many details as possible, and contact information if seeking a reward. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery,” the ATF said in a press release.

