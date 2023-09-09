Ribbon cutting celebrates improvements made on Shell Beach staircase, pathway

Community members and city leaders gathered Friday to celebrate the completion of the Morro Stairs in Shell Beach.

This is all part of the Ocean Boulevard Improvement Project which aims to repair the bluff face and infrastructure that were damaged by the storm.

The project includes bluff stabilization, replacing the Morro Stairs beach access, and the morro storm drain outfall.

Officials say the installation of hand and guard railing was the last item to be completed.

"We're all just waiting for the end result, of course, with the rain this year, it was tough, but it all came together. And when it was finished, we just just applauded it. It was absolutely wonderful," Bill Brans, Shell Beach resident.

The project also included installing a pedestrian walkway between Vista Del Mar and Wawona Avenue.