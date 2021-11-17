Watch
Ribbon cutting held for San Luis Obispo Fremont Theater mural

Posted at 11:34 PM, Nov 16, 2021
The latest project in the public art program in San Luis Obispo was completed Tuesday.

The artwork is a part of a collaboration between the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the city aiming to bring more exhibits to the town.

Artist Maria Molteni finished the mural, which highlights the environment, geology, and history of San Luis Obispo.

The program aims to bring vibrancy to the city while connecting the community identity to the art.

Right now, the program has more than 100 pieces of art, ranging from sculptures, benches and bridge railings.

