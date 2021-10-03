“Ride and Drive” event to spread awareness on electric vehicles

The SLO Climate Coalition along with the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, SLO County Air Pollution Control District, and Community Environmental Council hosted a ”Ride and Drive” event on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 at Madonna Inn from 9 AM to 2 PM.

This was one of many events held during National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2021 in San Luis Obispo County. The goal for organizers is to inform drivers about the use of electric and hybrid vehicles.

"I was pleased by the large number of attendees and their enthusiasm for electric vehicles - both cars and E-bikes,” said Barry Rands, the event organizer with SLO Climate Coalition.

Attendees at the “Ride and Drive” were also able talk to electric car and electric bike owners about their experience driving these vehicles.

For more information about this type of transportation, users can visit SLO Climate Coalition’ website.

