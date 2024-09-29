'Ride and Drive' gives community members a chance to experience electric vehicles

SLO Climate Coalition celebrated National Drive Electric Week with the SLO EV Ride & Drive event on Saturday at Madonna Inn.

Attendees got the chance to test-drive electric vehicles of several different makes and models. The event also had electric bikes available for community members to take a ride.

Organizers encouraged locals who already own EVs to showcase their vehicles at the Ride and Drive event.

The SLO Climate Coalition also provided refreshments for attendees.

Officials from National Drive Electric Week offered information to community members about selecting the right EV and the financial incentives available to them.

The SLO Climate Coalition was formed in 2017 and has advocated for the city to commit to carbon neutrality by 2035.

National Drive Electric Week takes place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 and is meant to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, bikes, and other vehicles.

Events during National Drive Electric Week, including an electric vehicle display at the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market on Thursday, were presented by the SLO Climate Coalition, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, and SLO County Air Pollution Control District.

Video courtesy SLO Climate Coalition