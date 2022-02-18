Righetti assistant principal pleads not guilty to DUI charges

A Righetti High School assistant principal is facing several misdemeanor DUI charges.

The charges against Jeremy Shipman stem from a November 6, 2021 incident, according to the criminal complaint against him.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office says the initial complaint was filed December 9, which included charges of DUI and driving with a BAC of .15 or higher but an amended complaint filed Feb. 8 added an enhancement of DUI with a BAC over .20.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District issued the following statement this week, saying it makes student safety a top priority. “The district is aware of an alleged off-campus, weekend DUI incident on behalf of one of our employees. When the district receives notification that a staff member has been charged with these types of violations, they are prohibited from transporting students and staff, and we determine whether any additional steps are necessary. “

Shipman has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court March 17.

He came to Righetti last July and previously worked in the Fresno Unified School District.