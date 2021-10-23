Righetti High School hosts "Kinderpatch"

Righetti High School Agriculture Department’s “Kinderpatch” was open for more than 700 Central Coast elementary school students on Friday.

The event started at 8 a.m. and ended around 12:00 p.m.

The event offered kids a chance to learn about plants, crops, animals.

More than 200 high school students were there to help the elementary students learn.

“Our 'Kinderpatch' is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus,’’ said Amy Guerra, a teacher, in a statement. “The pumpkins that are given to this year's visitors are the ones grown by our students at the CTE Center and Ag Farm.”

The event has been operating for more than 30 years.