Righetti High School hosts rally to celebrate Día de Los Muertos

Students and staff at Righetti High School celebrated the lives of loved ones and fallen warriors during a Día de Los Muertos rally on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The rally featured performances by the Ballet Folklórico and Marimba Band.

Students and staff dressed up and painted colorful skulls on themselves using face paint, flowers and other Day of the Dead motifs.

The rally was organized by the student group Latinos Unido.

"We really want to embrace our culture this event is to really celebrate you know the dead but also celebrate what they've done while they lived," said Vice President of Righetti High School Latinos Unido, Carlos Gonzalez.

Día de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition celebrated every year on November 2.

The goal is to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have passed away.