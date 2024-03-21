Righetti High School student airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

A 16-year-old Righetti High School student suffered major injuries when she was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the teen was walking to school at about 7:40 a.m. when she was hit in a crosswalk at Hummel Dr. and Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt.

The driver reportedly told officers that he didn't see the girl in the crosswalk because of the glare from the sun. Officers say two other witnesses also said the sun's glare impacted visibility at the intersection at that time.

The teen was initially taken to Marian Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Madera Children's Hospital for further treatment.

The California Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to the crash and asks anyone with further information to contact the CHP's Santa Maria area office at (805) 608-6310.