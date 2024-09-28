Righetti High students continue the Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico group's legacy for nearly 50 years

Students in the Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico group at Righetti High School are continuing a legacy that began in 1975.

The Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico group was organized by Ricardo Gabaldón, Sr.

After his retirement, his son Ricardo Gabaldón Jr. took over the program 10 years ago and is continuing his family’s legacy.

“Well, being a director of this group is really rewarding to see how we give them multiple opportunities to try new things, to sing, to play new instruments. Sometimes they come in with little experience," said Ricardo Gabaldón Jr., Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico Director.

The program allows students from all backgrounds to experience and understand music and dance as elements of Mexican heritage.

It gives Chicano students, in particular, an opportunity to learn about the culture and to interact with other Chicanos and Latinos on campus.

“For me, it really helps me know that the culture isn't for guys,” said Eddie Herrera, a Righetti High School student. “That even if, you know, my parents came to a new country if my grandparents came to a new country, I'm still here. The culture is still with me, even if I wasn't born there.”

“I haven't grown up learning much about my heritage,” said Eneisa Rodriguez, a Righetti High School student. “But performing in front of others and some what, giving them or wanting to get them involved with their own culture and learning about where they come from and especially for the Latins in our school, I feel like they kind of feel represented when they see us perform.”

Gabaldón says the Ballet Folklórico group currently has 12 young men and women and the Marimba Band has 20 students.

Students participating in Ricardo Gabaldón's Dance 142: Ballet Folklórico II class can earn college credit through concurred enrollment with Allan Hancock College.

“We get to do what we love,” said Manolo Jimenez, a Righetti High School student. “Obviously performing for our friends and family and earning some extra college credit on the side is really pretty nice.”

The group averages 20 performances for local schools, organizations, and community events.

Some students say the bond within the group feels like a family.

“I would say just try it out. I mean, here at Righetti I mean, any high school, you can always drop a class if you want to, but it's it's immediately as soon as you join your family,” said Herrera.

“It’s a lot of work and so many hours to put in, but at the end of the day, it's so many experiences that no one else can really talk about,” said Rodriguez. “Performing is something, but performing with the Marimba Band and Ballet [Folklórico] is something totally different. Amazing.”

If you’re a student at Righetti High School and interested in applying for the Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico, click here.