The Ernest Righetti High School Future Farmers of America Vegetable Judging team won first place at the Hancock College FFA Field Day on Saturday.

The winning team’s members are Jada Sanchez, Erin Trathen, Eddie Muñoz, Ashley Palin, and the high school’s agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, Miguel Guerra.

The team dominated the Vegetable Crop Judging contest, with the high school’s second team placing fifth, as well.

The competition included more than 125 students from 14 different schools.