Righetti High School's FFA poultry team earns top four in the nation

Santa Maria's Righetti High School state FFA champion poultry evaluation team traveled to participate at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 26 through 29.

During the convention, members of the team competed in the national FFA poultry evaluation career development event, where they earned fourth place out of 42 teams in the nation.

The team consisted of seniors Savannah Taylor, Jada Sanchez, and Adrena Longoria, along with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo freshman Jennifer Perez and coach Amy Guerra.

Taylor ranked sixth place individually out of 168 participants and all Righetti’s team members received gold emblem rankings.

The team was named state champions at Cal Poly in May this year.

The state champion team then qualified to represent California at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, which takes place every year in October.

This is the second year in a row that Righetti represented California in the poultry career development event contest.

Members of the team each brought home a scholarship, plaque, and an all-expenses paid trip to the International Poultry Expo in Atlanta, Georgia in January of 2023.

Righetti FFA also had four students receive the highest honor in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree.