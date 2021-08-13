Righetti High's football practice, first game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Righetti High School is delaying the start of its varsity football practice and first game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the decision was made after consulting with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The team canceled practice on Wednesday following a least one positive COVID-19 test and officials at that time said there was not an outbreak.

The entire team was being tested and contact tracing performed.

The district says the student athletes tested that day were cleared to attend school and take part in conditioning; however, due to CIF practice recommendations, the team’s first game set for Friday, Aug. 20 against Bishop Diego has been canceled and will be made up during its bye week.

The team will resume practice on Saturday, allowing time for one more surveillance test.

