Ring camera captures another trio of mountain lions in Avila Beach area

Jeff Garcia
Three mountain lions spotted on a home surveillance camera Feb. 22.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 25, 2022
For the second time in about a month, three mountain lions were caught wandering around the Avila Beach area.

Jeff Garcia says his Ring camera captured the trio in San Luis Bay Estates shortly after 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Last month, three mountain lions were also spotted in the Avila Beach area outside the Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa.

Fish & Wildlife said it appeared to be a female with her two sub-adults who haven’t been pushed out of the nest yet.

They haven’t yet responded on whether the mountain lions seen this week are believed to be the same ones.

Lt. Matthew Gil says more reports of wildlife are coming in as more and more cameras go up.

He adds that it isn’t necessarily rare to have mountain lion sightings in the Avila Beach area since there is prey for them to eat and they’re being spotted at night, which is a normal time for them to be out looking for food.

Fish & Wildlife adds that they have mountain lions collared in San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties that they’re studying. The studies delve into their paths, how long they stay in certain areas and what they’re eating.

