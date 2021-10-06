Ring display case stolen from Avila Beach store, owner reports

The owner of the Under the Sea Gallery in Avila Beach is asking for the public's help to identify a man who she says walked out of the store with a full display of rings.

It reportedly happened at about 2:30 p.m. Monday at the shop in the 300 block of Front Street.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Owner Cherise Hansson says the cashier went to retrieve an item from the back room and came back to find the display case missing.

She says the display holds 216 silver rings averaging $30 each.

The incident was reported to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and anyone with information is urged to contact sheriff's officials.