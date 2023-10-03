Watch Now
"Rise and Rally": Arroyo Grande Community Hospital fundraises for new technology

Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 13:01:02-04

On Oct. 8, a family-friendly community celebration called "Rise and Rally" that supports the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital will take place in the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center parking lot, 850 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande.

The celebration will feature a drum line-led Color Walk to raise awareness for cancer prevention, live music from the local band Critical Mass, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden.

The Rise and Rally celebration starts a team fundraising effort to bring new technology and private rooms to the local hospitals. This new technology includes:

  • Radiology-Fluoroscopy Room
  • Portable Digital X-Ray
  • MRI

This team fundraising effort is part of the Foundation's Excellence Campaign, a $7.5 million fundraising campaign developed to build a stronger hospital and community.
"Arroyo Grande Community Hospital is truly a community hospital. Our medical staff works around the clock to care for patients in their backyard,"said Vice President of Philanthropy Montisa Phelan Lopez. "But as a not-for-profit facility, we rely on donations from the public to give our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff the tools they need to do their jobs. Our Rise & Rally Celebration is a fun way to make a big impact on our community!”

To create a Rise & Rally fundraising team or donate, visit supportarroyogrande.org/rise--rally.

