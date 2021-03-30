RISE receives donation of women self-care kits for its shelter

RISE in San Luis Obispo received a donation Tuesday of 170 women self-care kits.

The donation is part of a Bank of America employee volunteer effort to ensure that local women and family shelters are stocked with supplies as these organizations see an increase in domestic violence cases during the pandemic.

The kits include feminine hygiene items, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other personal care items. They were assembled by local Bank of America employees and their families who included handwritten notes of encouragement.

Kits were also distributed to several shelters in the Central Valley.

RISE is a non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention and treatment services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence.