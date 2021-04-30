Rite Aid vaccination clinic opens at Cal Poly

Rite Aid is hosting a vaccination clinic on the Cal Poly campus starting Thursday, April 29.

The clinic will serve students, faculty, staff and local community members 16 years and older.

The clinic is located in Room 220 on the second floor of the University Union, building 65.

First-dose appointments can be scheduled starting April, 29, second-dose appointments can be scheduled starting May 20. Weekend appointments are also available.

To register, visit this link. Visit 'Rite Aids vaccination scheduling page and use zip code "93407" to see appointments happening on Cal Poly's campus.

Campus officials say there is free, one-hour parking zones on the top level of the Grand Avenue Parking Structure for those with on-campus COVID-19 vaccination and testing appointments.