Rizzoli's Automotive expands with Grover Beach location

Rizzoli's Automotive, a family-owned auto repair company that first opened in 1976, has opened a third location in Grover Beach.

The company expanded to the Five Cities area in October, and now services vehicles at 702 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach.

In addition to their newest location, the company operates at locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

KSBY asked Kyle Rizzoli, CEO of Rizzoli's Automotive, how the business was able to expand during a pandemic that forced many businesses to close.

"It's been a challenge for sure, but we've really focused on trying to make ourselves better and also trying to keep ourselves safe through this," Rizzoli said. "So we've developed a lot of new systems and processes to help protect our employees and keep our customers safe as well."

Through the pandemic, Rizzoli's was able to stay open as an essential business, and staff says they made it work.

Rizzoli says the team is happy with the new location and says he feels it answered a call to service in the community.