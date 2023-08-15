Road and shoulder work is taking place in Morro Bay through the end of the week, following a wet winter earlier this year, crews say it is time for these repairs.

South Bay Boulevard will be closed overnight from Quintana Road to Turri Road.

The work begins at 7 p.m. and wraps at 6 in the morning.

Erica Riddiough, the City Engineer for Morro Bay says the majority of the work is pavement repairs.

“But also some shoulder repair in areas that are on the edge of the roadway that were damaged from when churro creek washed out portions of the road,” Riddiough said.

Storm related repairs from January and March are being done and other planned maintenance that was delayed due to the rain earlier this year.

“There are definitely areas where the bike lane was almost lost to the storm damage,” Riddiough said.

The work means that South Bay Boulevard won't be accessible between Los Osos and Morro Bay during the overnight hours through Tuesday night, something not everyone is happy about.

Some locals are preparing for the closure ahead of time.

“Everything is on the side, the vets for my dog and the gas, and the post office,” Darlene Persson, a Los Osos resident, said.

Ridduough says the closure is needed as the process is lengthy.

“They’re putting back rock and material to build up the edge of the road and areas where the pavement failed. They are going to be digging that out and replacing it with new asphalt.” Riddiough said.

From Wednesday evening through Friday, one lane of South Bay Boulevard will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.. Drivers are told to expect delays.

No work will be done during the day.

“One way traffic control during the day would back up onto the freeway. It gets busy, so it’s ideal to do it at night.” Riddiough said.

Riddiough says the work is expected to cost around $200 thousand dollars hundred thousand dollars with the money coming from a grant and local tax measures.

