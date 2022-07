San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is asking drivers to avoid Tank Farm Road between Morning Glory Way and the Righetti Roundabout.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:09 PM.

According to SLOPD, a vehicle hit a pedestrian under a tunnel.

The photo released by law enforcement shows a gray minivan with the front windshield shattered.

Authorities said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with them.

No word on the pedestrian’s condition.

This is an active investigation.