The public will encounter a road closure for the Virgin of Guadalupe Procession in Nipomo on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Thompson Avenue will be closed to through traffic from State Route 166 to Knotts Street (St. Joseph’s Church).

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this approximately 4-mile-long road closure.